THE CUT MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - XL

$169.99

FIM694PM | The Cut Men's Motorcycle Leather Vest Looking for a club style vest? The Cut is our more budget-priced version of a club vest. Crafted from soft, milled cowhide, this vest still has some of our best features. Four pockets up front, a single panel back and mesh lining with easy access panels for easy patching. And of course, two conceal carry pockets! Features: 0.9 - 1.0 mm soft Milled Cowhide Club style vest with banded collar, covered snaps and hidden cropped center zipper Two snap down chest pockets Two snap down slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Interior cellphone pocket Single panel back up to size 5XL Mesh lining with easy access panels for patches and embroideries YKK zippers